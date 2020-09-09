1/1
Elaine Mitchell
1946 - 2020
Elaine Mitchell
Dec 9, 1946 - Sep 3, 2020 Elaine Mitchell, 73, passed away at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, GA after a brief illness. Elaine was born in Stamford, CT to the late Thelma (Brown) and Roy Mitchell.
Elaine graduated from Stamford High School in 1965 and gave many years of service on The Board of Representatives and Black Caucus.
Elaine was a beloved member of Greater Faith Tabernacle Church where she served as a Trustee. Throughout her life she served the Stamford, CT community in several capacities. Beginning in 1986, she was a board member for the 2nd District for more than 30 years serving as Chair of the Black and Latino Caucus, Chair Housing/Community Development/Social Services. She was on the Special Committee on Redistricting and member of several community organizations such as the NAACP, CTE, Stamford Partnership and more.
In June 2011, she became the first woman and African American elected to hold the post of Majority Leader in Stamford, CT.
Elaine leaves to mourn her passing, sister Brenda Smith (husband Henry) of Jonesboro, GA, and brother Victor Person (wife Juanita) of Waterbury, CT; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Unitta Jones, Rosalind Wright, Barbara Page and Patricia Williams.
Elaine was loved by all who had the chance to know her and will be greatly missed.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Elaine, you will truly be missed. You had such a giving and loving heart. Peace my friend, Robin
Robin Coleman-Cannon
Friend
