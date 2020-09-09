Elaine Mitchell

Dec 9, 1946 - Sep 3, 2020 Elaine Mitchell, 73, passed away at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, GA after a brief illness. Elaine was born in Stamford, CT to the late Thelma (Brown) and Roy Mitchell.

Elaine graduated from Stamford High School in 1965 and gave many years of service on The Board of Representatives and Black Caucus.

Elaine was a beloved member of Greater Faith Tabernacle Church where she served as a Trustee. Throughout her life she served the Stamford, CT community in several capacities. Beginning in 1986, she was a board member for the 2nd District for more than 30 years serving as Chair of the Black and Latino Caucus, Chair Housing/Community Development/Social Services. She was on the Special Committee on Redistricting and member of several community organizations such as the NAACP, CTE, Stamford Partnership and more.

In June 2011, she became the first woman and African American elected to hold the post of Majority Leader in Stamford, CT.

Elaine leaves to mourn her passing, sister Brenda Smith (husband Henry) of Jonesboro, GA, and brother Victor Person (wife Juanita) of Waterbury, CT; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Unitta Jones, Rosalind Wright, Barbara Page and Patricia Williams.

Elaine was loved by all who had the chance to know her and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store