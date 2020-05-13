Elaine P. Shoztic
Elaine P. Shoztic, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Stamford, Elaine was one of two daughters born to the late and Edward and Katherine (Castellano) Johnston. She was 72 years old at the time of her passing.
Elaine was born and raised in Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School with the class of 1966. After graduation, she continued working at SNET until she met and married her husband of 48 years, Richard Shoztic. She also worked as a purchasing manager for Christian Dior Perfume in Stamford, and her favorite job, working alongside of her husband at their delicatessen, Shoz's Deli, in Norwalk. Elaine enjoyed spending time with her many friends and relatives, and she loved to entertain company, especially during the Christmas season. Elaine will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years; Richard Shoztic, her beloved son; Jason Shoztic, sister; Kathleen Gesullo and husband Robert, goddaughters; Kim Gesullo and Shanna Esposito, niece; Krystie Buynak and husband John, nephews; Robbie Gesullo, Jack Schettino and Matthew Shoztic and wife Kathy, great-nephews; Zach and Ryan Shoztic and her brother-in-law; George Shoztic.
Due to the restrictions caused by the current public health situation, Elaine's family will celebrate a mass of Christian burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Elaine's memory to a charity of your choice.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Shoztic family with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com or facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory/.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 13, 2020.