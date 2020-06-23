Elaine Shoztic
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine P. Shoztic
Elaine P. Shoztic, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Stamford, Elaine was one of two daughters born to the late and Edward and Katherine (Castellano) Johnston. She was 72 years old at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Richard Shoztic; her beloved son, Jason Shoztic; sister, Kathleen Gesullo and husband Robert; goddaughters, Kim Gesullo and Shanna Esposito; niece, Krystie Buynak and husband John; nephews, Robbie Gesullo, Jack Schettino and Matthew Shoztic and wife Kathy; great-nephews, Zach and Ryan Shoztic and her brother-in-law, George Shoztic.
A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic St., Stamford, CT 06901. The inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Shoztic family with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved