Elaine Shoztic

Elaine P. Shoztic
Elaine P. Shoztic, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Stamford, Elaine was one of two daughters born to the late and Edward and Katherine (Castellano) Johnston. She was 72 years old at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Richard Shoztic; her beloved son, Jason Shoztic; sister, Kathleen Gesullo and husband Robert; goddaughters, Kim Gesullo and Shanna Esposito; niece, Krystie Buynak and husband John; nephews, Robbie Gesullo, Jack Schettino and Matthew Shoztic and wife Kathy; great-nephews, Zach and Ryan Shoztic and her brother-in-law, George Shoztic.
A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic St., Stamford, CT 06901. The inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Shoztic family with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Elaine P. Shoztic, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, May 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Stamford, Elaine was one of two daughters born to the late and Edward and Katherine (Castellano) Johnston. She was 72 years old at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Richard Shoztic; her beloved son, Jason Shoztic; sister, Kathleen Gesullo and husband Robert; goddaughters, Kim Gesullo and Shanna Esposito; niece, Krystie Buynak and husband John; nephews, Robbie Gesullo, Jack Schettino and Matthew Shoztic and wife Kathy; great-nephews, Zach and Ryan Shoztic and her brother-in-law, George Shoztic.
A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic St., Stamford, CT 06901. The inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Shoztic family with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 23, 2020.