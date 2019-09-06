|
|
Eleanor J. Olsen
Eleanor J. (Tirpak) Olsen, 96, formerly of Stamford, passed away peacefully at the Lutheran Home in Southbury, CT on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Eleanor was born in Stamford on October 22, 1922, daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Martin) Tirpak. She attended local Stamford schools and worked at Crawford & Russell/John Brown Engineering for more than 25 years as a buyer. After retirement, she volunteered for over ten years at the Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital and greatly enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and four grandsons.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Candace and Paul J. Schrull of Brookfield, CT and Sharyn and Ted Symeon of Oxford, CT; grandsons, Mark Symeon and wife Rachael of Locke, New York, Eric Symeon and wife Melissa of Stamford, P.J. Schrull and wife Sophey of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Chris Schrull of New Milford; great-grandchildren, Ben Symeon and Carolyn Symeon of Locke, New York and Calvin Schrull of Georgia; her sister Joan Dineen of Stamford and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Ray, and sisters, Rose, Ann, Betty, Mary, Dotty, Babe, Helen and brother, Mike.
Eleanor's family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Lutheran Home C1 South for their special care and compassion during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in Eleanor's name, be made to the Lutheran Home, 990 Main Street North, Southbury, CT, 06488, music program for residents with dementia.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Benedict's Church, 1 St. Benedict's Circle, Stamford, CT. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Avenue, Darien, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 8, 2019