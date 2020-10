Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of Eleanor Mori 5/30/1936 to 10/12/2017 In my heart your memory lingers, Always tender, fond and true; There's not a day, dear mother, I do not think of you. Love Always, Jo-Ann

