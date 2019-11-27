|
Eleanor M. Stoich
Eleanor M. Stoich, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Nathaniel Witherell in Greenwich, Conn. Eleanor was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 18, 1927 daughter of the late Vito and Maria DePietro.
Eleanor was a high school graduate of East High School in Youngstown Ohio. She spent most of her life caring for her family and also assisting her husband Steve with his Floor Covering Business known as Standard Floor Covering.
She was very active in the St Anthony Club in Struthers Ohio and held a variety of different office in that organization.
Eleanor is survived by her loving daughter Diane DeMain and her husband Dominic of Stamford, her cherished grandchildren Steven DeMain and his wife Nicole, Diane Takach and her husband Jonathan, Ashley Rutigliano and her husband Nicholas, Jaqueline DiSibio and her husband Jamie, Christopher Nichols and Timothy Nichols. Her great-grandchildren Simon, Sophia, Olivia, Dean, Norah, Emilia, Pamina, Sydney, Brooks, Tessa and Elise, and her son-in-law John Nichols
Besides her parents Eleanor is predeceased by her beloved husband Steve Stoich, and their daughter Cynthia Nichols.
Our family would like to thank all of the staff at Nathaniel Witherell who gave Ellie such love and special care the past four years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, Stamford on January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Eleanor Stoich may be sent to the Nathaniel Witherell,70 Parsonage Rd. Greenwich CT 06830
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 1, 2019