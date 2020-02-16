The Advocate Notices
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's of Ireland Church
278 Strawberry Hill Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
1926 - 2020
Elinor Zemo Notice
Elinor B. Zemo
Elinor B. Zemo, 93 a former and longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, February 16, 2020. Elinor was born in Stamford on September 6, 1926, daughter of the late Joseph and Adeline Cuva.
Elinor graduated from Stamford High School in 1944. Soon after she married the love of her life, John Zemo, successful men's store owner. She devoted her life to her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved playing bridge, tennis, and girls-night out with her many girlfriends. At age 60, she reinvented herself and found her second career at St. Joseph's Hospital, first as a volunteer and then employed as a receptionist. She worked, drove and lived independently until the age of 90. She will be profoundly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Elinor is survived by her loving children, daughters Toni Ann Crawford and her husband Alan of SC, Constance Doucet of OH, Vicki Pensiero and her husband Frank of Southport, Barbara Keller and her husband Kerry of CO, Lauren Gaylord of CO, and her sons Joseph Zemo of Newtown, and Richard Zemo of W. Hartford. She is also survived by a brother Frank Cuva of Stamford, and her cherished grandchildren, Alan Crawford, Justina Gormley, Ronnie Rich, Kara Newman, Laura Pensiero, Troy Doucet, Karla Doucet, Sydney Gaylord, Hannah Gaylord, Justin Zemo, Ryan Zemo, and Kaela Zemo, along with seven great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents Elinor was predeceased by her beloved husband John Zemo and their son John Zemo, Jr. She was also predeceased by her sisters Theresa Cuva, Rose Dombrowski, and Adeline Treichel and brother Joseph Cuva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Bridget's of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, CT at 10:00 a.m., a funeral procession will follow to St. Johns Cemetery, Darien, where an interment with a committal service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elinor B. Zemo's memory to Yale New Haven Health at givetoynhh.org
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 17, 2020
