Elise Thompson
Elise Thompson, 86, wife of the late Robert Thompson, passed away September 26, 2019. Born November 29, 1932 in Marchall County, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Joe Hull and Ethel Hall.
Mrs. Thompson was a career domestic worker. She was a resident of Norwalk and attended Bethel AME Church in Stamford. She was also a member of the Evelyn Thompson Ministry.
She is survived by her brother Richard Louis Hull (Stacey Joann Stroh) of California and special friend Dora B. Wright, who will cherish her memory along with all her other relatives and close friends.
Friends may call TODAY, Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. Services will be held in the Church at 11:00 a.m. Final disposition will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019