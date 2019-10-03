The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Thompson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elise Thompson Notice
Elise Thompson
Elise Thompson, 86, wife of the late Robert Thompson, passed away September 26, 2019. Born November 29, 1932 in Marchall County, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Joe Hull and Ethel Hall.
Mrs. Thompson was a career domestic worker. She was a resident of Norwalk and attended Bethel AME Church in Stamford. She was also a member of the Evelyn Thompson Ministry.
She is survived by her brother Richard Louis Hull (Stacey Joann Stroh) of California and special friend Dora B. Wright, who will cherish her memory along with all her other relatives and close friends.
Friends may call TODAY, Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. Services will be held in the Church at 11:00 a.m. Final disposition will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now