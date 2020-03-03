The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
628 Main Street
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Zwart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Zwart


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elise Zwart Notice
Elise M. Zwart
Elise "Bunny" Zwart, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2020. Bunny was born to the late Henry and Marion Zwart on November 11, 1933. She was a graduate of Stamford High School and the Stamford Hospital Nursing School.
Bunny devoted her life to her Nursing career. She was proud to have been a registered nurse at Stamford Hospital for over 40 years. She was a member and past President of the Stamford Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and enjoyed sharing stories with her former classmates. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Stamford Hospital, the Stamford Senior Center, Sunrise Assisted Living and the West Haven Veterans Hospital.
Following in her family tradition, Bunny was a longtime member and multi-term President of Stamford Emblem Club #53. She also served as President of the Connecticut State Emblem Association and held many National offices. One of her favorite activities was travelling to National Emblem Club Conventions all over the United States.
In addition to her parents, Bunny was preceded in death by her brother Richard. Bunny is survived by her cousins Rick Petersen, Linda Yelmini, Fred Petersen, Robert Petersen and Karen Ednie.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church located at 628 Main Street, Stamford, CT at 10 a.m. with Interment to follow the service at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford, CT.
Memorial donations in Bunny's memory can be made to the Bennett Cancer Center, c/o Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd, Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -