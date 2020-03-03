|
|
Elise M. Zwart
Elise "Bunny" Zwart, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2020. Bunny was born to the late Henry and Marion Zwart on November 11, 1933. She was a graduate of Stamford High School and the Stamford Hospital Nursing School.
Bunny devoted her life to her Nursing career. She was proud to have been a registered nurse at Stamford Hospital for over 40 years. She was a member and past President of the Stamford Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and enjoyed sharing stories with her former classmates. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Stamford Hospital, the Stamford Senior Center, Sunrise Assisted Living and the West Haven Veterans Hospital.
Following in her family tradition, Bunny was a longtime member and multi-term President of Stamford Emblem Club #53. She also served as President of the Connecticut State Emblem Association and held many National offices. One of her favorite activities was travelling to National Emblem Club Conventions all over the United States.
In addition to her parents, Bunny was preceded in death by her brother Richard. Bunny is survived by her cousins Rick Petersen, Linda Yelmini, Fred Petersen, Robert Petersen and Karen Ednie.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church located at 628 Main Street, Stamford, CT at 10 a.m. with Interment to follow the service at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford, CT.
Memorial donations in Bunny's memory can be made to the Bennett Cancer Center, c/o Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd, Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020