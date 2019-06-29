Elizabeth Ann Walters

Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Walters died on June 26 at an assisted living home in Coral Springs, Florida. She was 75. The cause of death was heart failure. Born on October 26, 1943, Betsy was the daughter of Irene (Fisher) and Ransom Latour, of Burlington, Vermont. A 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Stamford Hall School of Business in 1963 in Summit, New Jersey, Betsy put her talents to work as a clothing buyer for Kresge's Department Store in Newark, New Jersey, before entering the convent, the order of the Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity, taking the name of Sister Irene Marie, from 1964 to 1966, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This was followed by a life-changing move to Stamford, Connecticut, where she put her exceptional organizational skills to work as a medical secretary in a "one-girl" office for three surgeons, including Dr. Frank Coughlin. This led to Betsy's adoption by Dr. Coughlin's whole family, friendships that have endured throughout her life. It was at Dr. Coughlin's office that she met the love of her life, David E. Walters, who soon went from patient to suitor. Betsy and Dave were married on May 17, 1969. Their marriage was blessed by the birth of two sons, David E. Walters, Jr., born on September 8, 1971, and Christopher W. Walters, on March 6, 1974. The family moved from CT to Portsmouth, Rhode Island, in 1976 and started building boats, first the Shannon Company, followed by Cambria Sailing Yachts. Betsy worked as a partner throughout these years, serving as Vice President and Office Administrator. In addition to her professional career, Betsy raised her family, and held numerous voluntary positions, including president of her sons' Elmhurst Elementary School parents' group, Assistant Den Leader for Pack 82, Boy Scouts of America, and headed up many committees for school social events.

Betsy and Dave moved to Florida in 1991, and she lent her administrative skills to the family brokerage business, David Walters Yachts. As one of her boating world friends described her, Betsy was also a party person. From her youthful days with the Coughlin family, to her fabulous Christmas parties at her home in Fort Lauderdale, Betsy loved to bring her family and friends together and show them a good time. Betsy had many beautiful qualities and was exceptionally generous. She was always rich in friends, from every part of her life.

Betsy was predeceased by her husband, David, in 2018; her brother, Ransom W. Latour, Jr., in 2005; her father, Ransom W. Latour, in 1998; and her stepmother, Elizabeth Haney Latour, in 2000. She is survived by her son, David E. Walters, and wife Tina, of Coconut Creek, FL, her son, Christopher W. Walters, wife Kati, and grandchildren, Alex and Abigail Walters, of Atlanta, GA; her sisters, Mary Butler and husband Dan Hebert, of Troy, VT, Jane LaTour and husband Russell Smith, of New York, NY, and Susie Morin, of Springfield, MA; brothers-in-law Craig Walters, and wife Georgia, of Longboat Key, FL, and Kenneth Walters, of New Haven, CT, along with nephews and nieces.

A mass and reception will be held at St. Sebastian Church, 2000 Marietta Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the First Congregational Church, 108 Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich, CT 06870, followed by interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to; Women in Distress of Broward County.

PO Box 676, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33302, 954-761-1133 or Trustbridge Hospice Care, 550 W. Cypress Creek Road, #370, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, (954) 267-3840.

Online tributes at: www.kraeerfairchild.com Published in Stamford Advocate on June 30, 2019