Elizabeth Calarco, lovingly known to her family and friends as Bette, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 27th with her family at her side. A lifelong Stamford resident, Bette was born on February 19, 1922 and was one of five children born to the late Samuel and Emma (Perrone) Lionetti. Bette was 98 years old at the time of her passing.
Bette was a vivacious woman who truly lit up any room she entered. She loved to sing and dance, and enjoyed listening to all types of music. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends and hosted many memorable gatherings throughout the years. Bette was also a devout Catholic. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Clement of Rome Church for many years, where she used to attend daily mass to pray the Rosary.
When she worked, Bette put her unique creativity to use by starting her own home-based floral design business called "Flowers by Bette". She also worked with her daughter and son-in-law at their family deli, Scooter's, in Darien for 17 years. In retirement, Bette was an active volunteer in the community; working at local polling sites during elections, at the Smith House, and at the Ox Ridge Hunt Club charity shows. Bette also volunteered her floral design skills to decorate the altar at St. John the Evangelist Church in Stamford. Most of all, Bette was happiest spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed and her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
Bette was preceded in death in 1996 by her beloved husband, Joseph R. Calarco, and is survived by her son Gene Calarco and his wife JoAnn, of New Milford, CT; her daughter, Frances Desio and husband Don, of Stamford; her grandchildren, Scott Calarco of Macon, GA, Richard Calarco of Louisville, KY, Christian Peterson of Stamford and Melissa Melchionne and husband Gerard, of Norwalk, CT; and great grandson, whom she adored, Nicholas Melchionne; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bette was predeceased by her siblings, Frank Pellegrino, Nunzio Pellegrino, Rose Montalto and Natalie (Nellie) Warner.
Friends and family may offer their condolences to Bette's family, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Friday, October 30th at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford, CT. A mass of Christian burial will follow the calling hours, at 11 a.m., at St. Clement of Rome R.C. Church, 535 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT. The interment will immediately follow mass at Queen of Peace R.C. cemetery in Stamford.
For the safety of all those who plan on attending the services, please be sure to bring a face covering and adhere to social distancing requirements.
