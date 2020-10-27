1/1
Elizabeth Cowic
1929 - 2020
Elizabeth Cowic
Elizabeth (Betty) Cowic, 91, of Shelton and formerly of Stamford passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Center in Trumbull. She was born in Stamford on March 23, 1929 to the late Matthew and Ann Coughlin O'Brien and was married in 1954 to Henri Cowic.
Betty was a longtime resident of Stamford until her move to Shelton to be closer to her family. She was a secretary at various law firms in Stamford but retired from Dorr Oliver in the late 80's. When not taking care of her family, Betty loved to spend her free-time traveling, shopping and playing bingo with her friends. A true social butterfly, she had the ability to make friends everywhere she went.
Betty is survived by her loving children, Brian Cowic and his wife Debbie of Fairfield, Robert Cowic and his wife Kathy of Shelton and Meredith Genovese and her husband Anthony of Shelton, as well as her grandchildren, Kelly Goode and her husband Chris of Trumbull, Peter Cowic of Ohio, Megan Cowic of Fairfield, Matthew Cowic of Shelton, Nicole Pellegrino and her husband Michael of Shelton and A.J. Genovese of Shelton.
Besides her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Henri (Hank) Cowic.
Betty's family would like to extend their extreme thanks and appreciation to the staff at Brightview Senior living in Shelton for becoming her second family.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m.. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd., Ste 4b, Southington, CT 06489.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com





Published in Stamford Advocate & Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
29
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
