|
|
Elizabeth C. Farenga
Elizabeth Convery Farenga, 90, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was born in Stamford on July 21, 1929 to the late James F. and Ann Margaret Smith Convery.
Elizabeth graduated The Greenwich Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and then was employed as a Surgical Nurse at Greenwich Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
She is survived by her loving children, Ann Elizabeth Pulizzi and her husband James and Susan Joan Waters and her husband Christopher, all of Fairfield, as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Patrick J. Farenga, Sr., her son, Patrick (Rick) Farenga, Jr. and her infant daughter, Mary Katherine Farenga.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Basilica of St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Interment will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Farenga family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Elizabeth's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 29, 2019