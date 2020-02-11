Home

Elizabeth (Betty) Finnecy, 89 of Stamford, CT passed Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born February 12, 1930 in Uniontown, PA she is survived by her daughters Betsy Cowell of Boston, MA, Mary Beth Marxer of Dallas, TX, and sons Robert Finnecy of Wilton, CT, John Finnecy of London, UK; grandchildren Megan Bohannan, Caitlyn and Kirsten Finnecy and Becky Ericson; and great-grandmother of Henry and Jack Ericson.
She was a parishioner of St Leo's RC church in Stamford, CT.
A mass at St. Therese de Lisieux RC Church in Uniontown PA will take place February 15 at 10:00 a.m. Tributes are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020
