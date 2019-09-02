|
Elizabeth Gerardi
Elizabeth A. Gerardi (Betty) of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on January 12, 1939. The daughter of the late Raymond and Anna (Grescak) Chute.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lucian Gerardi and her Grandson, Joseph R. Schiano. Betty is survived by her children, Debra Schiano (Robert Delmonico) of Trumbull and Joseph Gleason of Byram. As well as three Grandchildren, Nicole Bray (Stewart Bray) of Sarasota Florida, Tyler Schiano of Charleston, SC, and Nick Gleason of Connecticut. As well as Olivia Delmonico, Robert Delmonico III (Emily Delmonico) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betty attended Greenwich High School, and enjoyed meeting with her classmates for dinners and taking care of her family. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years but is best known for working on Little Lukes Hot Dog truck in Stamford with her brother-in-law. She loved reading, and her computer as well as kayaking.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2016 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Burial will follow at Putnam Cemetery, Parsonage Road, Greenwich. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 3, 2019