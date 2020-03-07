|
Elizabeth Ferrajina Grottolo
Elizabeth Ferrajina Grottolo of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 64 surrounded by her loving family. Affectionately called Lizzy, she was raised in Stamford and was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Santa Progano Ferrajina.Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband Robert Grottolo, and loving daughters Alexis Grottolo (fiance' Justin Cook) and Bianca Grottolo.
Cherished sister of Marie Blackman (Barry), Rose Burke (John), and Sally Ann Sciarretta, along with loving nieces and nephews, Bianca, Stephanie, Dominick and Christopher in addition to many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Elizabeth attended Westhill High School and worked as a travel agent. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and was a huge football enthusiast. Elizabeth had a big heart and would always give her love, time and support to her family, and friends. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 8, 2020