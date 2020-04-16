|
Elizabeth O'Connor
Elizabeth (Betty) O'Connor passed away on April 10, 2020 Good Friday. Born February 26, 1930 to the late Antonio and Rose Fratturo, Betty lived her entire life in Stamford. Her career started at Conde Nast and she retired from Georgia Pacific.
Betty will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend to all who knew her. She was nicknamed Betty Boop and always seemed to radiate a smile and good cheer, especially when it was time for dessert. In recent years, Betty enjoyed her daily rosary and getting together with her sister Annette, cousin Lois Cammarota and her friends at Belltown Manor.
A cherished mother, Betty is survived by her two daughters Renee and Roseann and their respective husbands Rick Salamon and Tom Carroux. She is also survived by her sister Joann Massari and sister-in-law Hilda Fratturo and several nieces and nephews. Betty is now with her deceased loving husband Desi O'Connor; her brothers Harry and Louie Fratturo; and her sisters Annette Possidento and Tillie Sollitto.
The family would like to thank her devoted doctors Robert Labarre and Lu Yu and the nurses of Stamford Hospital for their efforts and compassion. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Betty O'Connor will be scheduled at a later time.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the O'Connor family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020