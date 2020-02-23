|
|
Elizabeth V. Reid
Elizabeth Reid, 103, resident of Stamford, CT for over 40 years, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Tangle River, St. James, Jamaica to the late Nicholas and Miriam Reid.
She is survived by two brothers Felix and Karl (Winston) Reid, four children, Cislyn, Mortimer, Gloria and Yvonne, 25 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Elizabeth has touched other people's lives and called them her children. Her motto "Always keep praying"
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations in memory of Elizabeth Reid to: or the National Federation for the Blind www.nfb.org/donate.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 27th from 9:30am to 11am with service following at 11 a.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. Her interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, 41 Hecker Ave., Darien, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 25, 2020