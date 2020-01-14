|
|
Elizabeth Roberg
Elizabeth (Betty) Roberg, a long-time resident of Stamford, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born 85 years ago in Easton, PA born to the late Clarence and Retta Walter.
Betty studied at St. Luke's School of Nursing and moved to Connecticut. In Stamford she met her husband, Fred Roberg, and raised two children. Betty worked for Stamford Hospital, the former Courtland Gardens Senior Residence, and the ENT practice of Dr. McKee.
Betty was active in the Junior Woman's Club and Turn Of River Church. An ardent crafter, she was one of the founding leaders of the Holly Fair. Betty enjoyed regular gatherings of the Couples Club and planned their themed parties. Throughout her life with her husband Fred, they traveled to Canada, Wildwood, Hawaii, the Southwest, Florida, and Cape Cod.
She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Alfred Walter, of Easton, PA. Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Fred Roberg, her son, Larry Roberg, daughter-in-law Joanne Jeris, her daughter, Nancy Sciglimpaglia, her son-in-law, Steve Sciglimpaglia, and two grandsons, Alex and Andrew Sciglimpaglia, all of Norwalk, CT. She is also survived by a nephew and two nieces and their families.
A memorial service will be held at Turn of River Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Turn of River Church, 49 Turn of River Road, Stamford, CT 06905. Interment will be held privately for the family.
If you care to leave a message of condolence online, please visit the family guestbook at www.collinsfh.com/obituaries.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 16, 2020