|
|
Elizabeth J. Schenarts
Elizabeth Julia Parodi Schenarts, 97 years old, passed away peacefully at The Village at Waveny on Monday, March 2, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born October 3, 1922 in New Haven, CT and was the daughter of the late Olga and George Parodi of East Haven, CT.
Elizabeth attended Commercial High School in New Haven and Junior College of Commerce. She worked as a cosmetician at Bloomingdales in Stamford until her retirement. She was a long-standing parishioner of St. Gabriel R.C. Church where she was member of the St. Gabriel Seniors. She was also a member of the Chapter of the Daughters of Isabella in North Haven, CT.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Charleen B. Gorin and Suzanne F. Dunn, and husband Kevin; four grandchildren, Kevin C. Dunn (Mary), Christine L. Dunn Holmberg (Russell), Annie Gorin and Emily Gorin; three great-grandchildren; and her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Edward Cioffi.
Friends and family may offer their condolences and sympathy to Elizabeth's family on Monday, March 9th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, March 10th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel R.C. Church, 914 Newfield Avenue, in Stamford. The interment will follow mass at All Saints R.C. Cemetery in North Haven, CT.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Elizabeth's family with her funeral arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit the guestbook hosted on cognetta.com or on facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 8, 2020