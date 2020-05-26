Elizabeth Spisinski
1918 - 2020
Elizabeth Spisinski, age 102, of Stamford, CT passed away at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 of complications due to dementia. Born in Bridgeport, CT on April 5, 1918 she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Gasper. She was predeceased by her husband John Spisinski, her brother Albert Gasper and her sisters Helen Lusch and Mary Nilan. She is survived by her daughter Frances Spisinski and her sister Melvine Skibinski. Burial will be private.

Published in Stamford Advocate on May 26, 2020.
