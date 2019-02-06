Home
Ellen Arons
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Agudath Sholom Cemetery
Stamford, CT
Ellen Arons, 85, beloved mother and grandmother of Stamford, CT passed away February 4, 2019 at Stamford Hospital.
Ellen was born on 3 March, 1933 in New York, NY to Ida and George Cohen. She married George Arons on December 13, 1959 and they raised their threee sons in Stamford. Ellen dedicated her life to her children and seven grandchildren.
Ellen is survived by Michael and Lisa Arons, Alec and Diane Arons, and Steven and Caryn Arons. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jon, Noah, Matt, Daniel, Barry, Michelle and Stephanie Arons.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 6 at Agudath Sholom Cemetery in Stamford, CT at 2 p.m. Donations can be made her name to The Stamford Hospital Foundation. Very special gratitude to Dr. Jeffrey Green, Dr. Kevin Dwyer and the nursing staff of the ICU at Stamford Hospital for their support. Arrangements entrusted to the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 6, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
