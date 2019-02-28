|
Ellen K. Womack
Ellen Kathleen Womack passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born May 23, 1934 in Glangevlin Co. Cavan, Ireland to the late Peter and Elizabeth McHugh.
She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Womack of Stamford and Elizabeth Womack-Hagander of Darien, son-in-law Alan and two loving grandchildren Austin and Ashley. A sister Teresa Lavell of England. Many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband John. Her sisters Mary McManus, Annie Poole, Betty Farrell, Bridget Agnes McGovern and her loving brother Patrick McHugh.
All services will private at request of the family.
A very special thank you to the Vitas healthcare team and Lacerenza's Funeral home for your professionalism and compassion at this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Association.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 28, 2019