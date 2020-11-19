Ellen Magazzi
Ellen Magazzi, age 74, a resident of Bridgeport, CT passed away on November 17, 2020 at her home in Bridgeport, CT.
Ellen was born on Oct. 22,1946 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late George and Josephine Ippolito Sr. She graduated from Rippowam High School in Stamford, CT.
Ellen was a homemaker. She loved crafts and collected many knick knacks.
Ellen was a proud Jehovahs' Witness.
Ellen is survived by her husband Tony Magazzi Sr. one child, Tony Magazzi Jr. and three grandchildren, Anthony the 3rd, Selena, and Devin Magazzi. She is also survived by her brother George and Donna Ippolito
Ellen was predeceased by her mom and dad George and Josephine Ippolito Sr.
Funeral services will be held Nov.21, 2020 at The Lacerenza Funeral Home 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To leave an online condolence or a memory, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Stamford, CT branch. The family wishes to thank (All at The Northeast Medical Group Trumbull, CT) and all her friends and relatives who already sent their well wishes.
Life can bring us much sorry or joy at times. Ellen only brought vast amounts of Love and Joy. Thank You Jehovah for all my blessed years with Ellen you gave to me.