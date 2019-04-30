Elsa A. F. Herrington

Elsa Alberta Frieda Herrington, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Residence at Cedar Dell in Dartmouth, MA. Elsa was born and raised in Manhattan, New York to Hans von Steiger and Frieda (Rhode) von Steiger and has a brother Hans Otto and sister Margarit. She attended finishing school in Arosa, Switzerland where she loved to ski and enjoy many adventures with her best friend and twin sister "Margo". Oh, the stories that were told and those that they kept between themselves. Elsa went on to work in New York where she met and married the late Richard Lee Herrington with whom she shared 55 years together most of which were in Darien, CT. Elsa and Dick had three children, Richard, Christopher and Cindy and six wonderful grandchildren, Chris, Thomas, Matthieu, Everett, Carter and Tanner, all of which were the most important part of her life.

Elsa was a devoted mother, avid skier and gardener. She enjoyed traveling and the simple pleasures of long walks in the park. In her free time Elsa was a passionate member of the Sellecks Woods Association, a conservation founder of the Darien Land Trust. She worked tirelessly to save the woodlands in Darien, CT.

Elsa is survived by her brother and sister, children, grandchildren and their respective spouses and extended family. Elsa will be deeply missed by all who knew her and the love that she shared.

To family and friends whose lives Elsa touched are invited to her Memorial Mass on Saturday, May 4th, 10 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 133 School Street, New Bedford, MA to reminisce and cherish Elsa's life.

Arrangements are in the care of WARING-SULLIVAN HOME at DARTMOUTH, 230 Russells Mills Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02748. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary