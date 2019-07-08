Elsie G. Hart

Elsie G. Hart, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Stamford, CT passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born in Cincinatti, Ohio on December 5, 1940 to the late Bindley M. and Mary M. Kline Gillespie.

She was raised on Long Island Sound off Shippan Point. Elsie became an avid sailor and also enjoyed swimming and tennis as a child growing up at the Stamford Yacht Club. She graduated from the Centenary College, Hackettstown, NJ and was a Medical Technology student at the Stamford Hospital where she graduated in 1962. She continued her affiliation with the hospital until her retirement in 1995.

Besides her parents, Elsie was also predeceased by her husband of 57 years John J. "Jack" Hart, Jr. on January 31, 2019, her brother John B. Gillespie and a sister Margaret M. Hagan.

She is survived by her three sons, John B. Hart of FL, Scott A. Hart of Guilford, CT and Todd M. Hart of DelRay Beach, FL, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Gay G. Hart and her husband Robert E. Hart of VA.

A graveside service will be held privately at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, Stamford.

Family requests that donations be made in Elsie's memory to the Hagan Music Fund, c/o The First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06902.

Published in Stamford Advocate on July 9, 2019