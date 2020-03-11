|
|
Emanuel Rothman
Emanuel Rothman, 104, passed away on February 27th, 2020 following a brief illness.
Manny was born and educated in New York City and graduated from New York University. He later served in the Army during World War II.
Early in his career Manny worked as an engineer at Reeves Soundcraft in New York and later at Perkin Elmer in Connecticut. He worked on NASA tracking Telescopes along the Florida coast and then on The U2 spy camera mad famous by Francis Gary Powers when he was shot down over Russia. Turning his attention to Real Estate. Manny Founded Candlewood landing in 1949, a summer rental business located along the shoreline of Candlewood Lake in New Milford, Connecticut.
Manny led a full and and varied life. He loved his family and friends, loved to travel, was always reading and, in later life, taught Jewish history at Florida universities and Synagogues. Upon retirement Manny moved to Highland Beach, Florida, while still maintaining a residence in Danbury, Connecticut and later in Redding, Connecticut.
Manny is survived by his son Joseph and wife Linda of Stamford, Connecticut; his grandchildren Michelle and husband Adam Wilen of Ashland, Massachusetts; Laura Rothman of Stamford, Connecticut and his great-granddaughters Kayla and Lesley Wilen of Ashland, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his wife Doris and his daughter Malvina.
Manny was admired by all who knew him and will be missed by family and friends
Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury Connecticut. Burial followed at Brookfield Cemetery, Brookfield, Connecticut.
Charitable donations may be made in Manny's MEMORY to the organization of your choice.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 12, 2020