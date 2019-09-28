|
|
Emanuele Terenzio
Mr. Emanuele Terenzio, age 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Although, Manny began his life on September 4, 1922 in Settefrati, Italia, he started anew in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut in July 1930. He made his life with his beloved wife of over 58 years, the late Josephine Corbo Terenzio. They lived in Stamford, Connecticut where they raised their family. Manny completed his well-lived journey in Florida where he continued to enjoy smoking his cigars, playing cards, listening to his music and participating in an occasional game of bocce.
His contributions to his community are too numerous to list, because he believed in giving back. As a medic in the Army, he tended to soldiers injured in combat. His most beloved work as a civilian was as a founding member of the Umbrella Club, a charitable organization for sick children. He was on the board of the Italian Center, and the Stamford Bocce league, to name a few, and served as treasurer for many non-profit community-service organizations.
His loving twin daughters, who were with him at his passing, survive Manny: daughter Dr. Marion Terenzio, her partner, Dr. Patricia O'Connor and daughter Celia Terenzio, Esq., and her partner Dr. Rhonda Nasser. A son, three grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren also survive him. He was the eldest son of the late Rubino and Consiglia Terenzio and is survived and by his sister Gloria Terenzio, and brother George Terenzio. His sister Grace Spadoni predeceased him. Manny's many nieces and nephews loved their Uncle Min, and they were inspired by his kindness and compassion. His extended family included his adopted daughters in Florida, "The Girls", who loved and enriched the lives of both Min and his wife Jo.
Memorable journeys are marked by goodness, a zest for life, and a little bit of being a rascal. Thanks, Dad for bringing us with you on this one. "Salute" Uncle Min, Manny, Min, Mr. T, Dad.
Donations may be made to Trustbridge (hospice) 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 29, 2019