Emil Anderson

Rev. Emil Howard Anderson
July 23, 1924 - September 6, 2020
Reverend Howard Anderson, 96, of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6.
Another distinguished member of the greatest generation has left us. Born in Stamford, Howard was a World War II Veteran. After graduating from Central Connecticut Teachers College, he taught Industrial arts at Dolan Middle school before receiving his master's from New York University and serving as a Principle in Indiana.
Later he received the calling, attended Seminary and served as a Minister for the remainder of his life until retirement. His missionary work included ministering to Native American tribes in Alaska, especially the Inuit of Point Barrow, and later several tribes in Arizona and New Mexico. He also served on mission trips to the Pacific Islands, Central and South America as well as Cuba during the revolution.
His primary church work outside the US was in Scandinavia, where he lived and ministered for several years, and where he also met and married his wife Gunvor Anderson. He is survived by his wife Gunvor, son Tom Anderson and his wife Mimi; his son John Anderson and his wife Renee. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Faith, Makenna, Emma and Bjorn.
Due to COVID concerns, a graveside ceremony for close friends, and family will be held in Stamford.
Services were under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203) 359-9999. For online condolences, please visit gallagherfuneralhome.com.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 9, 2020.
