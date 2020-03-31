|
Emilia Iuele Forte
Emilia Iuele Forte, 75, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Cassena Care of Stamford. She was born on August 30, 1944 in Rose di Cosenza, Calabria, Italy to the late Carmine and Angelina Pancaro Iuele.
A well-known and beloved local deli and pizzeria owner for over 40 years, Emilia first owned Frank's Pizza for several years, followed by her namesake business of over 30 years, Emilia's Italian Deli and Pizza. Emilia was a true entrepreneur and epitomized the American Dream. Family, friends and food were the cornerstones of her life. Affectionately known by many of her customers as "Momma", whether offering you a warming cup of soup on a cold day or sneaking you a meatball, fresh out of the oven, every customer was like family to Emilia. Cooking was one of things she enjoyed most. It warmed her heart to feed everyone. Her food has traveled globally and has been shipped across the country and throughout the world on numerous occasions to her anxiously awaiting customers. Emilia will always be remembered, of course for her authentic, delicious Italian cooking, but more so, for her warmth, kindness and generosity – always welcoming everyone like they were family and always helping anyone who needed a hand.
Emilia's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She enjoyed doting over her grandson Leo and spending time with him in the kitchen teaching him to cook and garden. Sundays and holidays brought special dinners to the table and always included Emilia's most important special ingredient in every recipe, love.
Emilia is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Carmine Forte of Stamford, her loving children, Antonio Forte and his wife Nancy, and Maria DeMott and her husband Benjamin, and her cherished grandsons, Leo DeMott and David Gebhardt all of Stamford. Also surviving is her sister, Carmella Imbrogno of Italy and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Emilia was predeceased by her sisters, Conforta Zicarelli, Rosaria Spurvari and Caroline Fusaro.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Greenwich. There will be no calling hours. A public memorial service celebrating Emilia's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank their extended family, friends and Emilia's loyal customers for their outpouring of support throughout this difficult time.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, long-time customers of Emilia's, is honored to assist the Forte family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 1, 2020