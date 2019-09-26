|
Emilien J. Beland
EMILIEN J. BELAND, age 97 and a long time resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26th, at The Villa of Stamford. Born on April 2, 1922, in St. Angèle de Prémont, Province of Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Arthur and Diana Beland. He became a citizen of the United States at the age of 16. He was a World War 2 veteran and served almost 4 years as a tech sergeant in the U.S. Army. After the war, he worked as a textile engineer and spent the majority of his career at Milliken and Company, retiring from there in 1997. He enjoyed mentoring younger employees and sharing his knowledge about the textile industry with them. Emil was a very active volunteer throughout his life. He coached youth hockey for the Stamford Youth Hockey Association where he received the Vin Rioux Memorial award for coach of the year. He served both St. Mary's Church in Stamford, and St. John's Church in Darien, in various volunteer capacities, and was the secretary of the Stamford Senior Men's Association. In addition, he was an accomplished athlete – he played semi pro baseball, hockey, tennis, pool, table tennis, and his first love, golf; he managed to excel at all of them. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and would have celebrated 72 years of marriage this year. His wife, Estelle Beland, predeceases him. He is survived by his 5 children: Adele Snowman and her husband Russell Null of Upperco, MD, Michele Speer and her fiancé William Smith of Norwalk, CT, Mark Beland and his wife, Tina of Mesa, AZ, Donna Beland of Bedminster, NJ, and Joan Dale of Norwalk, CT. He is also survived by his 3 grandsons Scott Snowman, Stephen Snowman, and Zachary Speer. Friends may call at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT, 06905 on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT, 06820. Internment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, 41 Hecker Avenue, Darien, CT 06820. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emil's memory can be made to: Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Avenue, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 27, 2019