Joseph Emilio Révolus
Joseph Emilio Révolus, a.k.a. Emilio, 79, passed away April 18, 2020 of Corona Virus, "Covid-19." Born in the town of Anse D' hainault of Carasse, Haiti, October 19, 1940. Among achievements, he was the founder of the Haitian Community Center of Stamford.
Révolus is survived by 9 daughters and 13 grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents, Volus and Semilia Révolus and 6 siblings.
Funeral services performed by Raymond, Hoyt, Cognetta Funeral & Cremation, 5 Norwalk St., Norwalk, CT 06851 will be Saturday, May 9, 2020; 1 p.m. public viewing and 1:30 p.m. family service -virtual option: Norwalkfh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 5, 2020.