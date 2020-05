Joseph Emilio RévolusJoseph Emilio Révolus, a.k.a. Emilio, 79, passed away April 18, 2020 of Corona Virus, "Covid-19." Born in the town of Anse D' hainault of Carasse, Haiti, October 19, 1940. Among achievements, he was the founder of the Haitian Community Center of Stamford.Révolus is survived by 9 daughters and 13 grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents, Volus and Semilia Révolus and 6 siblings.Funeral services performed by Raymond, Hoyt, Cognetta Funeral & Cremation, 5 Norwalk St., Norwalk, CT 06851 will be Saturday, May 9, 2020; 1 p.m. public viewing and 1:30 p.m. family service -virtual option: Norwalkfh.com