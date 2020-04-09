|
Emily Szypula Gutowski
Emily (Midge) Szypula Gutowski, 92, was born August 20, 1927 in Stamford, CT. She passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Emily graduated from Stamford High School, class of 1945. She was a talented seamstress and retired from her own business of custom-made draperies.
She loved going for rides with Joe and traveling around the states and playing cards.
She was predeceased by her brother, Felix Szypula, and her husband of 62 years, Joseph Gutowski. Emily is survived by: her two daughters, Susan (John) McGuinness and Judith (James) Sarnelle, her five grandchildren, Shaun (Dione) McGuinness, Stephen Sarnelle, Anthony (Jessie) Sarnelle, Joseph Sarnelle, and Emily Sarnelle, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher McGuinness.
She enjoyed her family and friends, always cooking for an army. She was a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Parish and an active member of the St Leo Senior group.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Prayer Service on Monday, April 13th, celebrated by Father Norman Guilbert, at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be private.
A webcast of the service will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her service. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Emily's obituary on our website at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
