Erik Wahlberg
Erik Bernhard Wahlberg
Erik Bernhard Wahlberg and longtime resident of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at his home on August 4, 2020 after a long illness.
Erik is survived by his wife, Ann-Christine Strom, their daughter, Camilla and her husband Michael Medeiros of Darien, CT, and his loving granddaughters, Malin and Sofia. Born in Skelleftea, Sweden on May 12, 1939, Erik grew up in a big family of 7 siblings. After receiving an engineering degree, he began his career at Alimak Elevator company based in Skelleftea. In 1968, he was relocated to the Stamford, CT office of its agent Heede International as an Engineer and rose the ranks to become Vice President of Sales for the combined company, Alimak, Inc. Shortly after arriving to the US, Erik met his wife, Ann-Christine, who had just relocated to Connecticut from her native Sweden. In 1972, they flew home to marry beside their families in Vallentuna, Sweden. They have resided together in Stamford ever since. Erik will always be remembered as a dedicated husband and father who was always proud of his only daughter, Camilla. They made countless summer trips back home to Sweden to visit their families. Erik was a longtime hockey player who skated many league matches at Terry Connors and Darien Ice Rink well into his 50s. Erik had the opportunity to skate in the 1979 Senior Olympics in Santa Rosa, CA. Throughout his career, Erik enjoyed his work travels taking him to cities all over North America installing high-rise construction elevators. His proudest work accomplishment was overseeing the design and installation of the construction elevator and permanent emergency elevator inside the Statue of Liberty during its centennial conservation-restoration completed in 1986.
Erik was predeceased by his parents, Ernst and Emmy Wahlberg, and his siblings, Torsten Wahlberg, Elisabet Bodine, Ingeborg Ericsson and Gunilla Schold. Erik is survived by his sisters, Margareta Eide of Minneapolis, MN and Birgitta Mo of Skelleftea, Sweden.
A private memorial ceremony will be held this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 19, 2020.
