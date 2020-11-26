Ernest J. DeFilippis 11/26/1931-1/19/2020 They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel For no-one knows the heartache That lies behind our smiles No-one knows how many times We have broken down and cried We want you to know So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to be without We love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN, Sandie, Kim, Jim, Lauren, Al, Matt, Sandy, Rebecca, Jimmy, Anthony, Kara, Alexa, Jack & Matthew

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store