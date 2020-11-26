1/1
Ernest DeFilippis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest J. DeFilippis 11/26/1931-1/19/2020 They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel For no-one knows the heartache That lies behind our smiles No-one knows how many times We have broken down and cried We want you to know So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to be without We love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN, Sandie, Kim, Jim, Lauren, Al, Matt, Sandy, Rebecca, Jimmy, Anthony, Kara, Alexa, Jack & Matthew

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved