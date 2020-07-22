Ernest Edward GarnerMr. Ernest Edward Garner was born on August 19, 1938 in Alamance County, North Carolina. He was the second son of the late Fred Leon Garner and the late Florence Lee Tyner Garner.Ernest was employed by Vista Towers in Stamford, CT and retired in December of 2019 after 50 years of service. Always the entrepreneur, he owned White's Delicatessen on Greenwich Avenue in Stamford, CT back in the early seventies and held several other positions including working for Jiffy Cleaners in Riverside, CT and landscaping jobs for Mrs. Penny Lowe and the Connors family in Greenwich, CT. Ernie, as he was known, was a quick witted, no nonsense type of guy. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He enjoyed swing dancing and socializing with friends and family. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping in his yard and was a die-hard race car fan who could always be found watching NASCAR. He was also a car enthusiast who appreciated classic cars especially Cadillacs and his 442 Oldsmobile. He believed in working diligently to get what you want in life and was grateful for everything he was able to achieve.Ernest is survived by his devoted wife Patricia Livingston-Garner, daughters Sonya Garner and Yvette Garner-Henley (Douglas), granddaughters Sahara and Arabia Henley. Brothers – Fred Lee (Ozie Mae), Casey (Mary Ann), Gary (Charlene), and Ted (Janelle) Garner. Sisters – Octive Garner and Evelyn Foxx. Ernest was predeceased by his brother Albert Garner (Theresa) and sisters Ernell Garner McTillman and Jean Carol Garner Martin-Shoffner. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, located on 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905, from 10 am to 11:30 a.m. with funeral services immediately following from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, located on 66 Woodland Pl., Stamford, CT 06902. There will be no repass.