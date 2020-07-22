1/1
Ernest Edward Garner
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Edward Garner
Mr. Ernest Edward Garner was born on August 19, 1938 in Alamance County, North Carolina. He was the second son of the late Fred Leon Garner and the late Florence Lee Tyner Garner.
Ernest was employed by Vista Towers in Stamford, CT and retired in December of 2019 after 50 years of service. Always the entrepreneur, he owned White's Delicatessen on Greenwich Avenue in Stamford, CT back in the early seventies and held several other positions including working for Jiffy Cleaners in Riverside, CT and landscaping jobs for Mrs. Penny Lowe and the Connors family in Greenwich, CT. Ernie, as he was known, was a quick witted, no nonsense type of guy. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He enjoyed swing dancing and socializing with friends and family. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping in his yard and was a die-hard race car fan who could always be found watching NASCAR. He was also a car enthusiast who appreciated classic cars especially Cadillacs and his 442 Oldsmobile. He believed in working diligently to get what you want in life and was grateful for everything he was able to achieve.
Ernest is survived by his devoted wife Patricia Livingston-Garner, daughters Sonya Garner and Yvette Garner-Henley (Douglas), granddaughters Sahara and Arabia Henley. Brothers – Fred Lee (Ozie Mae), Casey (Mary Ann), Gary (Charlene), and Ted (Janelle) Garner. Sisters – Octive Garner and Evelyn Foxx. Ernest was predeceased by his brother Albert Garner (Theresa) and sisters Ernell Garner McTillman and Jean Carol Garner Martin-Shoffner. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, located on 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905, from 10 am to 11:30 a.m. with funeral services immediately following from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, located on 66 Woodland Pl., Stamford, CT 06902. There will be no repass.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ernie will be dearly missed.
God Bless the Family at this difficult time.
Sandro ( Extreme Autobody)
Friend
July 23, 2020
My Prayers to the to Garner Family. I met Ernie many years ago through his sister Vee. What a charming soul. May God cover you all his his loving arms and give you strength.
Belinda Pinnix
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron and Lysa Thomas
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Family and Friends. Ernie, was a great employee and a good person. We are grateful for all the years he put in at Vista Towers, he will truly be missed.

Your Family at Plaza Realty & Management, Corp.
Plaza Realty & Managament
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Our prayers are with you during this time of sorrow. Praying Gods strength will be with you
Maurice and Naomi Taylor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved