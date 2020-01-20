|
|
Ernest "Ernie" DeFilippis
Ernest "Ernie" DeFilippis, 88, of Stamford passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Lillian Continelli DeFilippis.
Ernie was the co-owner of Lucas Printing of Stamford for sixty two years and was a graduate of Wright Tech of Stamford and attended The Printing School of NY and was an avid Ranger and Mets fan. Ernie's greatest joy was spending time with his family and was the #1 fan at his grandchildren's endless sporting events. He greatly enjoyed playing poker with his best buddies for the past sixty years, and had a passion for cooking and traveling.
Ernie is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Sara "Sandie" Tornatore DeFilippis of Stamford, his loving children, Kimberlee Fahey and her husband James of New Canaan, Lauren Yantorno and her husband Al of Stamford and Matthew DeFilippis and his wife Sandra of Trumbull, as well as his adoring grandchildren, Rebecca, Jimmy, Anthony, Kara, Alexa, Jack and Matthew. Also surviving are two brothers, Joseph DeFilippis of Hamden and William DeFilippis and his wife Lorraine of Pound Ridge, NY. Along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford at 9:30 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maurice RC Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ernie's memory to St. Maurice RC Church, Rainy Day Fund, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06906 or to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300. Jacksonville, FL 32256.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 21, 2020