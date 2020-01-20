The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Erwin Riven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin Riven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erwin Riven Notice
Erwin J. Riven
Erwin J. Riven, age 86, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Albany, New York on March 30, 1933 to Samuel and Norma Erwin is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, Donna and Matthew, and three amazing granddaughters, Emily, age 22, Chloe, age 20 and Izzy, age 18, and his brother, Paul.
Erwin attended Syracuse University where he studied business. He served as an Army ROTC officer. He met and married Carol Bressen and together they raised their two children, Donna and Matthew, first in Albany and then in Stamford, Connecticut. Erwin had an successful and rewarding career as a stock broker, branch manager and financial advisor. He was an active philanthropist and donor committed to education, Jewish causes and medical research. He was proud of being able to pass forward the assistance he received from his beloved Aunt Jessie to enable countless young people to attend college.
His marriage to Carol brought him great joy and they worked together and shared their lifelong passions for work, art, golf, and bridge. Their life together was cut short by Carol's passing in 1993. Erwin was fortunate to meet Carol Leeds who he married in 1994 and shared 25 wonderful years together. Carol brought into his life her two wonderful daughters, Diane Goldman and Debbie Glickman, and Carol's grandchildren, Allie, Lisa, Jay, Rex, and Dylan, who brought him great joy.
A celebration of Erwin's life will be held this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Melanoma Research Foundations will be appreciated.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -