Esther Pauline Brzoska passed away suddenly on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 after a 9 year battle with polymyositis. Her husband of 52 years Robert W. Brzoska was by her side holding her hand as she took her last breath. Esther was born on June 13, 1947 in Leimen, West Germany, a daughter to the late Willi and Mina (Laier) Geier. She grew up in Leimen and worked for the US Military as a secretary and translator at the US Army Hospital in Heidelberg. She met the love of her life Bob while he was serving the US Army at the same hospital. They eventually settled down in Connecticut and made Norwalk their home on Assisi Way. Esther worked at Perkin Elmer, then as a homemaker and then as a secretary for the March of Dimes in their Norwalk offices (1985-2010). From 2010 to the day of her death, she worked beside her husband in the family business Prestige Tournament Supplies. In addition to her husband, Esther is survived by three children and a daughter-in-law: Jeffrey Brzoska (Park City, UT), Stephanie Brzoska (Norwalk, CT) and Scott and Nicole Brzoska (Shelton, CT). There are also three grandchildren that called her "Oma": Zachary, Amber and Taylor Brzoska. Across the Atlantic, Esther leaves behind her sister Jutta (Geier) Orgeldinger, brother-in-law Mathias Orgeldinger, a nephew Christian and niece Paula (Nuremberg, Germany). Family was everything to her, and she made many of her close friends in America feel like sisters as well. Aside from spending time with family and friends, Esther loved talking, ball room dancing and her garden.

Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, on Wednesday, April 24. A Mass celebrating the life of Esther Brzoska will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Esther Brzoska's name to or St. Vincent de Paul Society care of St. Thomas The Apostle Church.