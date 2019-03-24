Ethel Edmonds Payne

Ethel Edmonds Payne passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A resident of Stamford for over 40 years, she held memberships in the Fairfield County Chapter of the Links Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and Jack and Jill of America. Mrs. Payne was born in Tampa, FL and raised in Plant City, FL. Upon graduation from Middleton High School in Tampa, FL, she received a full scholarship to attend Florida A&M University, in Tallahassee, FL, receiving her B.S. in Biology, with a minor in Chemistry and Education in 1958. She was awarded the prestigious Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, and completed her M.S. degree in Microbiology at Michigan State University in 1959. Her teaching career spanned 35 years, during which time she was employed as a high school teacher and college professor. In 2000, she retired from King School in Stamford. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memory, her husband of almost 61 years, Theodore E. Payne, and their daughter Lariayn Y. Payne of Los Angeles, CA, as well as a host of extended family and friends, who will miss her generosity, kindness, sense of humor and intelligence. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date; in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Humane (www.americanhumane.org) or the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org). Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary