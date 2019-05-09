Etya Ivenskaya

Etya Ivenskaya, 95, of Stamford, Connecticut, left our lives on May 7, 2019, at The Villa at Stamford. She was born on February 10, 1924, in Drissa (now Verkhnedvinsk), Belarus, to Khatskel and Golda (Gamus) Perr, as the middle of three sisters. She served in the Soviet Air Forces during World War II as an artillery loadmaster, loading weaponry onto Airacobra aircraft, and attained the rank of sergeant. After the war, she attended law school, where she met and married her husband, future criminal district attorney Abram Ivenskiy, in 1947. Etya was a prominent litigator in Minsk, Belarus. In 1994, she relocated with her husband and family to Stamford.

She was predeceased by her husband and two sisters, Sofia and Pasha. She is survived by two daughters, Bella Zavina and Olga Ivenskaya, both of Stamford, two nieces, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She lived her life to the fullest.

A funeral service will be held TODAY, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford. Burial to immediately follow at Agudath Sholom Cemetery, West Hill Road, Stamford. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary