Eugene F. O'Connell Jr.
May 28, 1929 - Septemeber 9, 2020.
Gene died peacefully on September 9, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Josephine (Honey) Fusci-O'Connell and four children, Terence (Anne), Dennis (Jodi), Mary, Susan (Joel). Gene was predeceased by his son, Sandy. In addition, Gene leaves behind 16 loving grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13 from 1 until 5 at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave. Stamford, CT 06902 (203)359-9999. Funeral Services will be private.
Please visit www.GallagherFuneralHome.com
for full obituary.