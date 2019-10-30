|
Eugene A. Wuchiski
Eugene "Gene" Anthony Wuchiski, 95, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 25, 2019 at Long Ride Acute Care of Stamford. He was born in Stamford on March 25, 1924 to the late Anthony and Catherine Bogdan Wujcicki.
Gene was a self-employed Carpenter by trade and he was also a WWII veteran, having served in the US Navy. Gene loved his boys, and also loved being outside in his yard. He was a big inspiration to many people and would never hesitate to help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Gene is survived by his loving children, Dennis Wuchiski and his wife Cathy and Jeffrey Wuchiski, all of Stamford. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Gene was also predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Heleski Wuchiski and his siblings, Stella Farina, Joseph Wujcicki, Walter Wuchiski and John Wuchiski.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 31, 2019