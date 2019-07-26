|
Beulah Eulene Elliott Dugan
Beulah Eulene Elliott Dugan, 87, of Henagar, Alabama passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Mrs. Dugan was a retired teacher with the City of Stamford Board of Education in Stamford, Connecticut. She coached girl's field hockey and softball teams for the high school at which she taught. Mrs. Dugan also performed volunteer work at Stamford Hospital. She will be remembered for the warmth of her smile, strength of spirit, love of family and dance moves.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana R. Dugan of Miramar, Florida, three grandsons and two great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her son, John F. Dugan, Jr.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, online guestbook, www.wilsonfhinc.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 27, 2019