Evangelean A. Wright
Evangelean A. Wright a lifelong resident of Stamford transitioned on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born on June 12, 1938 to the late Roosevelt Avery and Imaleam Crumbley Avery. Mrs. Wright retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband Ulysses Wright and brother Ernest Avery. Her legacy of faithfulness will be remembered by her devoted friend Adrienne Roberson Barnwell and the Union Baptist Church family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT. with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019