Evelyn M. McCormack

Jun 24, 1930 - Mar 20, 2019 Evelyn Mary (Pacelli) McCormack was called home to her Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1930, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Mishly) Pacelli. Evelyn was married to Michael McCormack for over 51 years.

Evelyn was born and raised in Stamford, CT. She loved children and they loved her in return. She worked as a nursery school teacher in Rochester, NY and volunteered as a Sunday school teacher. Evelyn was a kind and loving person. She felt strangers were just friends she hadn't met yet. She loved to travel all over the world. When she wasn't watching sports (namely UConn Women's Basketball) or doing the daily crossword puzzle, she spent her time with loved ones.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Michael. She also leaves to cherish her memory many nieces and nephews, most notably her niece Eileen Nettles and her children (Heather Oun, Katie Chechoski, and Charles Nettles). She was predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth Granelli, Helen (Toots) McDonald, Barbara Black, and brothers Michael, Jack, Edward, Frank, Paul, and Gerald.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Theresa's Men's Club Scholarship Fund.

Calling hours will be Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Munson Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St. Woodbury, CT. A funeral service will be on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, Prince of Peace Parish, of 146 Main St. South, Woodbury, CT. Burial will be immediately following at New North Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary