Evie (Evelyn) Shapiro
Evie (Evelyn) Shapiro died on August 31, 2019 due to complications from a 2 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born and raised in Red Bank, NJ and graduated from Red Bank High School. She received her undergraduate degree from the Ohio State University and earned two Masters degrees from Southern Connecticut State University. She was an educator for 45 years, working the majority of her career in the Stamford Public School system.
Evie is survived by her two daughters, Jami Fener and Lauren Chitalia, her two sons-in-law, Scott Fener and Santosh Chitalia, and two grandchildren, Matthew Fener and Sophia Chitalia. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Besman of Monroe Township, NJ, and brother, Arthur Siegel of Los Angeles, CA, and her longtime companion Alan Rosenberg, is Plainview, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Marc Shapiro, who passed away in 2011.
Evie was active in her synagogue, Temple Beth El, and served as president of the sisterhood in the past. She often donated blood to the American Red Cross. She completed the 39-mile Avon Walk for Breast Cancer 16 times. She was also active in the Apples program in Stamford and was a leader in local chapters of the Straight Spouse Network.
Evie was loved by so many and will always be remembered for her generous, loving spirit, her many close friends, and her love of flip flops and the beach.
Funeral services will take place at 2 pm on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd., Stamford. Services entrusted to the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Beth El.
