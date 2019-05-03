F. Eugene Davis IV

F. Eugene Davis IV passed away on April 25, 2019 with his loving son by his side after a short battle with metastatic carcinoma. We will cherish the memory of his character, intellect, sense of humor and love of music and family.

Flavius Eugene Davis IV was born in Jackson, MI on October 3, 1933 to F. Eugene Davis III and Priscilla Snow Davis. Gene graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1955) and Harvard Law School (1958).

Moving to Stamford, CT in 1958 to begin his career as a patent attorney and raise his family, Gene was active in his professional and civic life, as President of the local section of the Optical Society of America, President of the Connecticut Patent Law Association, Chairman of the Stamford Board of Fire Commissioners, President of the Yerwood Center of Stamford, member of the Stamford Board of Finance, the Rotary Club and numerous committees of the Connecticut Bar Association.

He is survived by his longtime companion Merle Rickles of Sleepy Hollow, NY, former spouse Constance Anne Russell of Gilford, NH, their children Mary P. Davis of Milford, CT, F. Eugene Davis V of Ewing, NJ and Catherine L. Davis of Augusta, GA, grandchildren Rachel and Zoe Levin, Katrina Percival, Kandice Lauder and Kayla Muehleisen, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Elizabeth A. Davis and brothers Edwin R. Davis and Lt. Col. James W. Davis, USAF Ret.

A memorial service will be held in the fall at his interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation, www.psoriasis.org or the , .