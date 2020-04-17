|
|
Faye Manger
February 3, 1923 - April 15, 2020
Faye Manger of Stamford, Connecticut died in her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her daughter Renee, her son Marc, her daughter Joyce by FaceTime from California and her grandson Josh. She was 97 years old. Born on February 3, 1923 in Port Chester, NY she was the loving daughter of Lillian and Morris Kravitz and the sister to Herb Kravitz. Faye was a US Army World War II veteran, proudly serving in the Woman's Auxiliary Corp from 1944 -1946. She was a wonderful wife to the late Ben Manger for 46 years, and an exceptional loving mother to her four children; her eldest daughter, Joyce Maskart of Santa Barbara, California and her husband, Doug; her son Marc Manger of Mt. Holly, New Jersey and his wife, Jan; and her twins Renee Manger of Stamford, Connecticut and the late Steven Manger of Stamford, Connecticut. She was blessed to have four wonderful grandchildren: Shanna Manger Bermeo and her husband Carlos, of Haddonfield, New Jersey; Josh Manger of Haddon Township, New Jersey; Aaron Maskart of Los Angeles, California and Natanya Maskart of Los Angeles, California. She was recently blessed with two great grandchildren from Shanna and Carlos, Luca age 3 and Jonah 9 months old. She was near and dear to all of her nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
A resident of Stamford since 1949, Faye Manger had been an active member of the Jewish Community throughout the years. She received many honors and awards for her commitment and passion for numerous charities in the United States and Israel. She was a life-long Zionist and made many trips to Israel. Her charitable involvement in numerous organizations included: Congregation Agudath Sholom, Young Israel of Stamford, Chabad of Stamford, Jewish Senior Services and Hadassah.
Faye lived an adventurous life traveling with her husband Ben to far off places and they enjoyed boating excursions on the Long Island Sound with their family and friends. Faye was dearly loved by all who knew her. Her Burial was held on Friday, April 17th at Congregation Agudath Sholom Cemetery in Stamford, CT officiated by Rabbi Daniel Cohen.
We will celebrate Faye's extraordinary long life and legacy with a Memorial Service in the near future after this rare time in history of Covid-19, to allow all of her family and friends to gather together once again to honor this special "Woman of Valor".
Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Agudath Sholom, 301 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905
The arrangrments were under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203)-359-9999. To send expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020