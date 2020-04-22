|
Faye Manger
The Yeshiva University family is saddened by the passing of Mrs. Faye Manger, Z"L, the beloved wife of the late Bernard L Manger, Z"L, who was an admired member of the Stamford community and was decorated with honors and awards from the many Jewish and general charities she supported. She served in the Women's Auxiliary Corps from 1944—1946. At Yeshiva University, she attended with her daughter Renee the dedication ceremony for the B L Manger Foundation state of the art lab in Organic Chemistry at Stern College for Women. Mrs. Faye Manger was the revered aunt of Senator Joseph (Hadassah) Lieberman whose mother, Marcia Lieberman Z"L, predeceased her sister in 2005. Heartfelt condolences are extended to her children Joyce (Doug) Maskart; her son Marc (Jan) Manger; and Renee Manger; to her grandchildren, Shanna Manger (Carlos) Bermeo; Josh Manger; Aaron Maskart; and Natanya Maskart; and to her loving nephew and niece, Senator Joseph and Hadassah Lieberman. In 2012, her son Stephen Manger, Z"L, passed away.
May the entire family and the members of the Jewish community where she was so admired, find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem.
Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President, Moshel Strauss, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 23, 2020